Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Car accident leaves 1 teen dead, another in critical condition

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(MGN)
By Jane Nicholson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ORR, MN. (Northern News Now) - One teen is dead and another teen is in critical condition following a car accident near Orr, Minnesota.

Officers responded to a report of a car accident at 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

A car was traveling westbound on Nett Lake Road southwest of Orr when it went off the road, flipped, and hit a tree.

Authorities found two teenage boys in the car.

The teen driving was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenaged passenger was taken by helicopter to a Duluth hospital in serious condition.

Authorities suspect the car was speeding before the crash.

Both teens were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the teenage boys have not been released yet.

The accident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

FILE - Kicking off on Friday, the three-day event will feature discussions focusing on health...
Minnesota Farmers Union State Convention to be held over weekend
The governor’s proclamation is meant as a way to highlight and bring attention to women’s...
Nov. 16 officially declared Women In Apprenticeship Day
MN DEED
DEED to host news conference on October employment numbers Thursday
Kicking off on Friday, the 3-day event will feature discussions focusing on health care,...
Minnesota Farmers Union State Convention to be held over weekend
The governor’s proclamation is meant as a way to highlight and bring attention to women’s...
Nov. 16 officially declared Women In Apprenticeship Day