Finding the nutritional balance on Thanksgiving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On average, Americans consume about 3,000 calories during the Thanksgiving holiday. Most of the delicious foods we love like casserole, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, or cranberry sauce are high in salt. In fact, the traditional meal can surpass two thousand milligrams of salt.

We know it’s okay to treat yourself but it’s all about finding that balance, and here to help us prepare for that is Nutritionist Kelsey Long with JP Fitness.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.