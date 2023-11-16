Your Photos
JUST IN: Highway 14 four lane expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm expected to open Tuesday

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 21 on the new bridge in Courtland.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A project that has been in the work for decades is expected to open to traffic on Tuesday evening with the expansion to four lanes for Highway 14 from New Ulm to Rochester to fully open to traffic.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 21 on the new bridge in Courtland.

Once the new highway opens, there will be 4-lane traffic from New Ulm all the way to Rochester.

The most recent stretch of construction started in the spring in 2022, converting the two-lane highway to a four-lane divided highway, and adding a new interchange at Brown County Road 37 near New Ulm and Nicollet County Road 12/24 near Courtland.

WHEN:                 Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 11:15 a.m.

WHERE:               Highway 14 – new eastbound bridge in Courtland.

The public is welcome to attend the ribbon-cutting.

Directions to the event:

  • From the east (Mankato): Take Highway 14 to Nicollet. Go around the roundabout and across the bridge. Travel south approximately 3 miles on Nicollet County Road 23/461st Ave. Turn right onto Nicollet County Road 25/478th St. to Courtland. In Courtland, drive west on old Highway 14 and turn right onto Nicollet County Road 24. Proceed under the bridge and around the roundabout to the westbound on-ramp to Highway 14. Travel on westbound Highway 14 approximately 1 mile to the concrete crossover to get onto eastbound Highway 14.
  • From the west (New Ulm): Take Highway 15/68 to 20th Street South (Brown County Road 37). Use the eastbound on-ramp to Highway 14.
  • Parking: will be on the eastbound lanes, at the shoulders. MnDOT staff will direct traffic.
  • After the event: traffic will be directed on eastbound Highway 14.

