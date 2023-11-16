Local Swimming and Dive Teams Ready to Roll for State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the Scarlets and Cougars, it’s another successful year that’s sending a plethora of competitors to state. The Scarlets will race in a pair of relays that include the 400-yard free style and 200-yard medley. Olivia Leonard, a senior on the relay team, is a perennial at the state meet and is looking forward to her curtain call as a scarlet.

“I’m really excited because it’s my last meet maybe ever and in high school. And I’m also super sad because I’m leaving all my friends I’ve met and gotten super close with throughout the years. Leaving them behind and the coaches I’ve gotten really close with. I’m leaving them behind too.” Said, Leonard.

On the dive team for Mankato West and competing in the one meter is Anna Kapsner, Kapsner only a sophomore this year hopes to learn a lot at her first state tournament.

Kapsner said, “I really hope to make top 16 at least, if I don’t, then i have two more years to try. But I really want to make it.”

Leading the way for Mankato East is Avery Schuh, who races in the 50-yard free 100-yard free and will pace the Cougars who are part of the 200-yard free relay as well.

“I’m just really excited to be given this opportunity and to be able to swim at state. We had some big goals at the beginning of the season and we’re glad to make a relay to state and individually.” Senior, Avery Schuh said.

St. Peter senior Hannah Denzer is seeded highly in both the 200-yard free and 500-yard free and should be in the mix for a title ... Preliminaries are set to start at noon on Friday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.