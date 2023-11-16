Man who assaulted Rep. Angie Craig sentenced to Federal prison

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) -The man who assaulted Minnesota Representative Angie Craig (D-MN) in February was sentenced in federal court.

Kendrid Hamlin, 26, of Washington D.C. has been ordered to serve 27 months in prison following today’s sentencing.

The U.S. Justice Department said Hamlin followed, trapped, and punched Craig in the elevator of her Capitol Hill apartment complex.

Craig told CBS News she managed to escape by throwing hot coffee at Hamlin and racing out the doors on the next floor.

In June, Hamlin pleaded guilty to assault charges.

On Thursday, he apologized to Craig in court.

In a written letter submitted to the judge, Craig says she has suffered death threats and doxing amid the coverage of her attack.

She has since moved to a new D.C. residence, for safety purposes.

Hamlin’s defense lawyer said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, along with substance abuse problems and suicide attempts.

Washington D.C. Chief Judge James Boasberg recommended Hamlin be placed in a federal prison medical facility.

