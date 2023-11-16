Minnesota Farmers Union State Convention to be held over weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmers will gather in Minneapolis tomorrow for the 82nd annual Minnesota Farmers Union State Convention.

The three-day event will take place at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast.

The event begins tomorrow afternoon with three panel discussions. Discussions will focus on health care, climate-smart markets, and ways to get your projects up and running.

Participating members will use Saturday and Sunday to debate the organization’s policy for the coming year.

An agenda can be found on the Minnesota Farmers Union website.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.