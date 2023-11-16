New Ulm Community Friends to present annual Thanksgiving dinner, continuing 35-year tradition

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Holdovers in New Ulm looking for a Thanksgiving feast need not look any further, as they will be able to get a little help from some friends.

The Community Friends Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at St. Mary’s Church, located at 417 S. MN Street on Thurs., Nov. 23.

Volunteers for the event are also needed. Those who would like to help can sign up here.

Those wanting their meal delivered must be located within city limits, with no more than three per household. For deliveries, Mary Ellen can be reached at (507) 354-3045 before 8 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 21.

The festivities on Thanksgiving will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

While the event is free, donations will be accepted to continue making this an annual event that has been going for 35 years.

