Nov. 16 officially declared Women In Apprenticeship Day

By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed today as women in apprenticeship day.

The governor’s proclamation is meant as a way to highlight and bring attention to women’s impact on the state’s workforce.

We’re currently halfway through National Apprenticeship Week with high school students getting their first taste of the job market.

More than 11,000 apprentices in Minnesota are actively training in over 200 registered programs in high demand jobs.

Last month, the state launched the Drive for 5 Workforce Initiative, an effort to prepare more young Minnesotans for high-demand jobs.

Minnesota’s economy added around 50,000 jobs over the past year, but that is all but eclipsed by the nearly 200,000 jobs that still remain open across the state.

