One dead after crash on Highway 169 in Hibbing

Emergency vehicles are on the scene.
Emergency vehicles are on the scene.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
11 P.M. UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, one person died in the crash. Investigators say it happened when a commercial truck was crossing Highway 169 from Grace Road. That’s when a Prius, traveling south on Highway 169, crashed into the truck.

The lone person in the Prius, a 54-year-old Hibbing woman, died in the crash.

The driver of truck was not hurt.

No word on the cause of the crash.

8 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 169 reopened at 8 P.M. Thursday. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 2.5 hours.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Southbound traffic on Highway 169 is being rerouted following a crash Thursday night.

The crash occurred between Hibbing and Chisolm.
The crash occurred between Hibbing and Chisolm.

The crash occurred between Hibbing and Chisholm. Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Northern News Now is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

