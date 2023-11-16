Potential expansion for Polination Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of New Ulm is considering an expansion to one of its parks.

The Pollination Park is a site that’s connected to the city’s walking trails and is meant to be a safe haven for pollinators. The park is run by a team of volunteers, and the the group presented a proposal to expand the park at the Parks and Recreation work sesion on Monday. The proposal would integrate neighboring land that is already owned by the city into the park, and the city says that the park is a valuable resource in educating the community about the natural ecosystem.

”Our volunteers out here are really pushing that this area is a great educational tool and they’re hosting groups out here and doing cleanups and expanding the area all the time,” said Joey Schugel.

The proposal will next be discussed at a city council meeting in the coming weeks.

