Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash

Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
By KCCI and KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHAT CHEER, Iowa (KCCI) - Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.

The crash happened during an adult-organized event for Sigourney seventh-grade students. Though it was for the students, it was not a school sanctioned event.

Twenty-nine children were on the ride, and three of them went to the hospital after the crash.

Investigators said Daniel Brubaker was driving the pickup truck that was pulling the gooseneck trailer.

They said they believe data from the cellphones of Brubaker and Keokuk County Deputy David Heady Junior, who was a passenger in the vehicle, could shed light on what led to the crash.

Investigators are still working to pull the data from the phones from that night.

Court documents say Brubaker lost control of the vehicle, going into the ditch. All the kids were thrown from the trailer.

One parent said a tracking app she has for her son showed the ride was going too fast, at speeds of up to 25 mph.

The search warrant says Brubaker left the scene before first responders arrived, and Heady was “highly intoxicated when law enforcement arrived.”

Heady has since resigned.

Neither Brubaker nor Heady face criminal charges at this time.

People who were there have continued to call for accountability since the crash happened.

One family has filed a lawsuit, saying their 12-year-old daughter received “life-altering injuries” in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

FILE - Holdovers looking for a Thanksgiving feast need not look any further, as they will be...
Community Friends Thanksgiving Dinner to be held in New Ulm
A Wind Advisory has caused Brown County to issue burn restrictions for residents and campers.
Brown County issues burn restrictions
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/16/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/16/23
FILE - Kicking off on Friday, the three-day event will feature discussions focusing on health...
Minnesota Farmers Union State Convention to be held over weekend