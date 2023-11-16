Small Business Administration tours shops and restaurants in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year marks the 14th anniversary of Small Business Saturday. The goal of this day is to promote shopping and dining small and how critical that is for small businesses in the community.

“I’m impressed with the enthusiasm and the drive that these business leaders have, especially at a time of growth in Mankato and the region around it. I think the whole front St. the whole downtown part of Mankato has a particular charm and opportunity for small businesses not only to survive. And grow, but to draw others into this community for economic development,” said Loyd.

The mission for today’s tour was to observe any trends, especially after the pandemic. The SBA chose to highlight Lakota Made, Sonny and Dot Boutique, Giddie Skin, River Valley Running, Pub 500 and Mankato Brewery.

“Every day is a learning curve when it comes to business. Owning, especially being a provider here too. So I’m also trying to do the job as well as own the company. And there is a little bit of a learning curve. Of it. But I do feel like if you have just a little bit of curiosity and interest, anyone can do it,” said Giddings

The SBA provides a variety of education and counseling services for businesses like the small business developmental center. This assists business owners with any resources they may need to grow, start, recover, or expand their business.

“I think the main thing was that we provided plus size clothing for women. That’s a thing that’s hard to find in boutiques. It’s hard to find even wholesale when we are looking. But that was our number one goal was to have the size inclusive product,” said Kozitza.

The Small Business Administration was founded by American Express in 2010.

