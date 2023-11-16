Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash on I-90.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday just east of Albert Lea.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Florence Mae Olson, 79, of Glenville was driving a Chrysler mini van and Mian Botello-Vazquez, 66, of Austin, was driving a Honda CRV, both were going east when they both collided.

Olson and Botello-Vazquez suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Albert Lea.

