The world of 3D printing with Two Morrow’s Castle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 3D printing is becoming more and more popular, and one local couple turned it into a business. Katie and Michael Morrow are in with Two Morrow’s Castle to talk about how 3D printing works and what products they have to offer.

For more information, you can check out their website at https://twomorrowscastle.com/

