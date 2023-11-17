Your Photos
15th annual Give to the Max Day

Today is Give to the Max Day and area nonprofits are campaigning for their causes.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is Give to the Max Day and area nonprofits are campaigning for their causes.

Give to the Max is a statewide initiative that supports about 6-thousand organizations each year, with last year’s effort exceding $34-million. More than 100 local nonprofits participated this year, and Greater Mankato Growth says that those nonprofits are crucial in helping the area thrive and continue to grow as a community.

”There are dozens and dozens of phenomenal nonprofits that really touch the lives of everybody in our community whether you know it or not. And they’re doing such incredible work, all of them really to serve one purpose, and that’s to serve our community and our region to help make it a better place to live and do business,” said Andy Wilke.

Today’s total so far is nearly $26 million dollars. More information on how to support local nonprofits through Give to the Max, check out https://www.givemn.org/giving-events/gtmd23/leaderboards-about

