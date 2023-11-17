Your Photos
City of Mankato makes changes to some bus routes

The City of Mankato has made some changes to bus routes to increase access to food, housing,...
The City of Mankato has made some changes to bus routes to increase access to food, housing, medical and travel destinations.(City of Mankato (custom credit) | City of Mankato)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has made some changes to bus routes to increase access to food, housing, medical and travel destinations.

The city says the changes were identified during community engagement during Mankato’s Transit Development Plan and were able to be made right away.

Route 7
  • Adding a stop at ECHO Food Shelf.
  • Adding a stop on Dewey Lane. This stop provides riders service for nearby Sinclair Flats, the Salvation Army, Cub Foods and Land to Air Express–the intercity bus service.
Route 13
  • Adding a stop at the Madison East Center. The Madison East Center is a growing medical destination. The bus stop provides riders access to several services, including the Mankato VA Clinic, Mayo Clinic Diagnostic Imaging, Mankato Clinic Dermatology, DaVita Dialysis and the United States Postal Service.
  • The Wickersham Health Campus bus stop is consolidated to one stop at the Mankato Clinic at Wickersham to improve route efficiency.
Routes 6, 10 and 11
  • The County Road 12 stop has been removed to improve route efficiency.
River Hills Mall
  • The River Hills Mall bus stop is relocating to the corner of the Target building to improve safety.

View bus route information and schedules. Track City buses in realtime. For more information, contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

