Cooler temperatures today, comfortable temperatures this weekend

Temperatures much more seasonable today, before we warm back up this weekend.

A cold front moved through last night, dropping our temperatures rapidly in just a few hours. Today, we will feel the difference as temperatures only reach the mid 40s this afternoon. While this feels chilly in comparison to the last few days, it actually is normal for this season. We are starting the day with some clouds, but the majority of the day we will have mostly sunshine.

Tomorrow, we warm up again with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Definitely enjoy this while you can because we are increasing our confidence that colder temperatures will return this upcoming week and may be here to stay for a while. By the middle of next week, temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s.

Dry conditions are expected for the majority of the weekend, but we have a rain chance starting late Sunday overnight into Monday. Scattered showers are possible through the day Monday, maybe even lasting into Tuesday morning. While we are expecting this to mostly be rain, a few snowflakes could mix in late Monday night as temperatures drop, but precipitation totals don’t look impressive as of now.

