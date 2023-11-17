Day 2 of Girls Swimming and Dive State Tournament
State Tournament continues for Girls Swimming and Dive
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Minneapolis, Minn. (KEYC) - Local area swimmers and teams competed in day 2 of MSHSL Girls Swimming and Dive State Tournament on Friday afternoon at U of MN Twin Cities. Day 3 kicks off tomorrow for Class A finals at 12 P.M.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.