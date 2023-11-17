Your Photos
Day 2 of Girls Swimming and Dive State Tournament

State Tournament continues for Girls Swimming and Dive
Local area swimmers and teams continue to compete into day 3 of class A finals
Local area swimmers and teams continue to compete into day 3 of class A finals(Jackson Jirik)
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Minneapolis, Minn. (KEYC) - Local area swimmers and teams competed in day 2 of MSHSL Girls Swimming and Dive State Tournament on Friday afternoon at U of MN Twin Cities. Day 3 kicks off tomorrow for Class A finals at 12 P.M.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

