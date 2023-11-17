A fantastic weekend ahead; much colder next week

Our string of 60+ degree days has come to an end, but it is still going to be a very nice weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a light breeze and high temps in the low to mid 50s. While it is cooler than the last couple of days, it is still 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. By Monday, temperatures will begin to drop as our next system brings a chance of scattered showers Monday into Monday night. There could even be a few snowflakes mixed with the rain on Monday night. I highly recommend that you enjoy the weekend because after Monday, temperatures are going to drop in a very big way. By Thanksgiving and through much of the holiday weekend, highs will be in the 20s with morning low temps in the teens. The good news is that we will be mostly dry and as of right now, are not expecting weather-related travel issues. It’s just going to be cold.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with high temps that are 20 to 25 degrees colder than yesterday. Fortunately, the wind has decreased to about 5 to 15 mph.

Excitement for the weekend may be a bit subdued because we are coming off a string of 60 degree days, but it really is going to be spectacular. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a light breeze. Highs will reach the low 50s on Saturday, mid 50s on Sunday.

As I mentioned, we are tracking a system that will bring a chance of showers on Monday into Monday night. Depending on the timing and the temperature, there could be a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain on Monday night. Monday will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

There is good news and bad news in the Thanksgiving holiday weekend forecast. The good news is that our long-range models are hinting that the weekend will be dry and free of weather-related travel issues. The bad news is that high temperatures through the weekend will be 40 to 50 degrees colder than they were yesterday. Stay tuned; the weather team will be keeping a close eye on the weather for the holiday weekend. We’ll have the latest updates as we get closer.

