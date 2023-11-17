Le Sueur residents are asked to spread the love for ‘Project: Believe in the Magic of Christmas’

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for Le Sueur County residents to believe in the power of Christmas again -- and giving, of course!

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason, along with the Mounted Posse and The Sheriff’s Youth Project, are reuniting to launch Project: Believe in the Magic of Christmas.

This event aims to bring members of the community together and spread “a little Christmas Magic” for a deserving family.

Participants can provide homemade or purchased Christmas ornaments, which will then be placed on the tree in the Le Sueur County Justice Center’s lobby, located at 435 E Derrynane Street, in Le Center.

The specially decorated tree will be given as a present to a deserving family before Christmas.

All ornaments can be mailed in or dropped off, beginning Nov. 20-Dec. 4.

