Learn to play any instrument at Forte Fine Arts

Local musician and owner of Forte Fine Arts Meghan Roby is in to talk about all the styles of lessons the arts studio has to offer.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new music instruction studio has just hit the streets in Le Sueur. Local musician and owner of Forte Fine Arts Meghan Roby is in to talk about all the styles of lessons the arts studio has to offer.

Forte Fine Arts is located at 106 N Main St, Le Sueur.

