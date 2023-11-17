Local vets organizations to honor fallen Sgt. Wolfe during Operation Green Light

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Operation Green Light is annual tradition recognizing veterans across the country. This year, local veterans organizations are asking for help in honoring fallen Sgt. Cade Wolfe of Mankato.

Sgt. Wolfe was one of five U.S. soldiers killed during a training flight in the East Mediterranean Sea region a week ago today.

In solidarity with Sgt. Wolfe’s loved ones, more than a dozen area vets organizations are asking community members to light their porch with a green light bulb to remember the Mankato native’s sacrifice.

A limited supply of green light bulbs is available for free at the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW on N. Riverfront Drive in Mankato. The Mankato VFW is open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, from 2:00- 9:00 on Saturdays, and 2:00-7:00 on Sundays.

Porch lighting for this effort begins Nov. 20 and goes through Nov. 27.

Local organizations supporting this effort include the Mankato Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Mankato Disabled American Veterans, the Mankato American Legion, the South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon chapter, the North Mankato American Legion, the Eagle Lake American Legion, the Vietnam Last Man Club of the Saint Peter Area, Helping Minnesota Heroes, the Saint Peter American Legion, the Mankato Marine Corps League Detachment, the Madison Lake American Legion, the Mankato Elks Lodge, and the Waseca Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.