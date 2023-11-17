Your Photos
Mankato School of Music ‘urgently’ seeking donor support for students

As the need for financial aid continues to grow, the Mankato School of Music is "urgently" searching for generous donors for its students.
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the need for financial aid continues to grow, the Mankato School of Music is “urgently” searching for generous donors for its students.

Currently, over 75% of the students taking lessons are on some form of financial aid, receiving a partial or full scholarship due to financial constraints.

Through an individualized approach, all 18 teachers at the Mankato School of Music use various music teaching styles to meet their students’ needs.

The Mankato School of Music provides music lessons to 210 area students on a wide range of instruments, causing sessions to be more easily attained through funding partnerships with Minnesota Afterschool Advance, Connecting Kids; through Prairie Lakes Regional Center for The Arts as well as through their own income and hardship-based financial aid program.

During the new school year, the amount of financial aid previously available from donors has seen a decline.

In 2022, the music school saw inflation impacts increase in the number of students in need of financial aid or simply leaving, due to financial constraints.

The music school seeks out students of all ages and abilities, regardless of their financial status.

For more information about the school, or about how to support the Mankato School of Music, visit its webpage.

