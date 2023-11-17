Maverick Insider: Football and women’s soccer tournament bound

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Rob Clark sits down with the MSU football and women’s soccer teams, as they both prepare for their respective NCAA tournaments.

Football is set to take on Augustana for the second time this season Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Women’s soccer will face Central Missouri for the second time this season Friday in Topeka.

