MN Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduces legislation on adoptive families

If passed, the Supporting Adopted Children & Families Act would provide pre- and post-adoption resources, including mental health treatment.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar introduced new bipartisan legislation to support adoptive parents.

If passed, the Supporting Adopted Children & Families Act would provide pre- and post-adoption resources, including mental health treatment.

She also announced a resolution marking November as National Adoption Month and Nov. 18 as National Adoption Day -- both of which passed in the senate on Thursday.

