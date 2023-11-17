MN Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduces legislation on adoptive families

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar introduced new bipartisan legislation to support adoptive parents.

If passed, the Supporting Adopted Children & Families Act would provide pre- and post-adoption resources, including mental health treatment.

She also announced a resolution marking November as National Adoption Month and Nov. 18 as National Adoption Day -- both of which passed in the senate on Thursday.

