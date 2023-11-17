No more 60s, but it’ll still be nice this weekend

Our stretch of spectacular 60 degree days ends today, but that doesn’t mean that the nice fall weather is over. A powerful cold front will drop high temperatures by about 20 degrees for Friday, but we will rebound nicely this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with light wind and highs in the low 50s. We are keeping an eye on a system that has the potential to bring scattered showers late Sunday night and Monday. After Monday, temperatures will begin a downhill slide with highs dropping into the low 30s by Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday will be cold too with morning temps in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The cold front is a strong one and will send temperatures plunging into the 20s tonight. Friday will be sunny, not as windy, and considerably colder with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s.

High pressure will slide in this weekend and temperatures will rebound a bit. I know it doesn’t seem like much after coming off a string of 60 degree days, but any other time, this weekend would be the talk of the town. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with just a light breeze and high temps in the low 50s.

We are tracking a system that has the potential to bring scattered light rain late Sunday night and Monday. Enjoy the mild temperatures while you can. After Monday, temperatures will slowly and steadily drop with highs falling into the low 30s by late week.

