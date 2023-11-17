Planned Parenthood at new location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Planned Parenthood in Mankato has opened its doors in a new location with expanded services.

“It’s already been really great to be so close to campus where we get more foot traffic and people stopping in and seeing our sign,” said Addie Evans.

The clinic moved along Stadium Road near Minnesota State.

It will continue providing reproductive health care, yet it has added access to abortion medications.

“College students, especially, would benefit from having a Planned Parenthood closer to campus simply just to have more access to resources, and they don’t have to travel as far as its within walking distance of the campus. So, I think that just opens up a lot of opportunities for students who might not otherwise have a way of getting it,” said Evans.

Since June of 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

Minnesota became a ‘safe heaven’ for reproductive health care.

According to a 2023 report from Minnesota Department of Health women traveled from as far away as Texas and Florida to receive abortion procedures here in Minnesota.

Which has driven the growth of Planned Parenthood.

“We do see a lot of college students, but we also see patients all the way up to, you know, elderly patients too. So, we’re here for everyone, but we are really excited to begin providing abortion care especially,” Evans said.

Planned Parenthood moved from North Victory Drive to Stadium Road.

