Quick Hits: Freshman Evan Murr seals win with first goal in OT

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with MSU defenseman Evan Murr. Murr talks scoring his first collegiate goal in overtime against Ferris State, what it means to be a freshman on the ice, and prep for a home series against Bemidji State.

