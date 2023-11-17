Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory Olson. The fatal incident happened around 3:15 p.m., on Wednesday afternoon, in Morristown Township.(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca man has died after being caught in haybine on a farm in Rice County earlier this week.

Rice County authorities identify the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory Olson.

The fatal incident happened around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon on Jackson Avenue in Morristown Township.

Olson was declared dead on the scene.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says more information about the incident will be released later.

Editors note: In an earlier version of this story, the sheriff’s office omitted Olson as the victim’s last name.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, was killed in a training exercise when his helicopter went...
Local vets organizations to honor fallen Sgt. Wolfe during Operation Green Light
As the need for financial aid continues to grow, the Mankato School of Music is "urgently"...
Mankato School of Music ‘urgently’ seeking donor support for students
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/17/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 11/17/23
If passed, the Supporting Adopted Children & Families Act would provide pre- and post-adoption...
MN Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduces legislation on adoptive families