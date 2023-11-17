Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca man has died after being caught in haybine on a farm in Rice County earlier this week.

Rice County authorities identify the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory Olson.

The fatal incident happened around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon on Jackson Avenue in Morristown Township.

Olson was declared dead on the scene.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says more information about the incident will be released later.

Editors note: In an earlier version of this story, the sheriff’s office omitted Olson as the victim’s last name.

