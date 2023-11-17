Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Toys for Tots begins collection season

Toys for Tots is kicking off the toy raising season with an event this weekend.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Toys for Tots is kicking off the toy raising season with an event this weekend.

Donation boxes are popping up in local businesses and schools. Toys for Tots officially kicks off the season with a Stuff-a-Bus event at Fleet Farm in Mankato this Saturday. The local Toys for Tots campaign brought in toys for over 3-thousand kids last year, and organizers hope to surpass that number this year, and every year going forward.

”Last year was wonderful. We did help 3,158 kids which was awesome, so every year we just want to top that. So we’re really hoping to exceed that and see how many kids we can help this year,” said Hannah Bodean.

Stuff-a-Bus will run from 10 a.m. to 2 this Saturday at Mankato Fleet Farm.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

We are halfway through National Apprenticeship Week, but today is meant to highlight and bring...
Women in Apprenticeship Day
Toys for Tots is kicking off the toy raising season with an event this weekend.
15th annual Give to the Max Day
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday 6pm Weathercast
The clinic moved along Stadium Road near Minnesota State.
Planned Parenthood at new location