Toys for Tots begins collection season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Toys for Tots is kicking off the toy raising season with an event this weekend.

Donation boxes are popping up in local businesses and schools. Toys for Tots officially kicks off the season with a Stuff-a-Bus event at Fleet Farm in Mankato this Saturday. The local Toys for Tots campaign brought in toys for over 3-thousand kids last year, and organizers hope to surpass that number this year, and every year going forward.

”Last year was wonderful. We did help 3,158 kids which was awesome, so every year we just want to top that. So we’re really hoping to exceed that and see how many kids we can help this year,” said Hannah Bodean.

Stuff-a-Bus will run from 10 a.m. to 2 this Saturday at Mankato Fleet Farm.

