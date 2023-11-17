Watch Maverick Hockey on KEYC Circle this weekend

Your Photos
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After an exciting sweep at Ferris State last week, the Maverick’s men hockey team is back in action at home this weekend.

They take on Bemidji State Friday and Saturday night and you can watch the action on your official TV home of the Mavericks!

Puck drop Friday is at 7:07 PM and Saturday at 6:07 PM.

Watch over the air on KEYC Circle channel 7-3, Charter Spectrum channel 193, Mediacom channel 140, Midco channel 595 and Comcast channel 228.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

