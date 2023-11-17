Women in Apprenticeship Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We are halfway through National Apprenticeship Week, but today is meant to highlight and bring attention to women’s impact on Minnesota’s workforce.

“Yeah, it it’s a great day like I am in a male dominated field. You know, it’s great working with these amazing women that are that work with South Central College, Tanya, South Central College and then community, the company that we’re working with to get these grants and all of our Learning,” said Samantha Siwek.

South Central College has partnered with participating businesses to offer student apprenticeships since 2016. Since then, they’ve seen 76 percent of apprentices complete the program.

“Everything I love the hands on. I love getting to work with people I love the. Helping people is probably the biggest thing in being able to. Make sure that these people leave a little bit happier than when they came,” said Grace Henke-Raatz.

SCC is currently working with employers in the areas of welding, machining, megatronics, healthcare and agriculture.

“This is the best part of my job. It’s very gratifying to see our students progress through these programs. A lot of them have families, they’re working full time and they’re going to school. And so to be able to provide some of that support for them to complete the program, there’s nothing that feels better than that,” said Kelcey Woods-Noor.

If there’s an employer looking to implement a program for apprenticeships, they can reach out to SCC.

