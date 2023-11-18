Giving for the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army and the Holiday Sharing Tree are giving back with their own efforts to help those in need.

The Salvation Army kicks off its annual Red Kettle campaign, which is its biggest fundraiser for the year.

Donations help fund their lunch program and their daytime shelter, among other services.

“It’s just a joy for us. We, I I love this part of the year because it gives us an opportunity to. It gives me an opportunity to come back and connect with the people who care so much about the. Work we’re doing,” said Captain Andy Wheeler.

The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers.

Right now, there are still 3,000 hours available for people to sign up for.

All you have to do is stand at the Red Kettle stand at any one of locations and accept cash donations.

There are also cashless ways to donate.

“Well, this is day one for us. So we’re we’re really excited. I love seeing faces that keep coming back that have decided to make this a family tradition for them. For years and. Years, we’re excited. We’ve got some new ringers coming back or not new, but returning ringers that we haven’t seen for a while maybe. Even since COVID,” said Wheeler.

another local tradition, the holiday sharing tree, is kicking off their 38th season of giving.

Community members are encouraged to pick up a giving card, put a gift card in it and make a personal note in the giving card.

They will be given out just before the holiday season.

“I think overall when you see the gratitude of the recipients, the gratitude on their faces that someone in this Community that don’t know them is willing to to donate and to get them this holiday gift is is really what this project is all about. The recipients, individuals are are, you know, very thankful for this opportunity to to receive this gift at the holiday season,” said Liz Thiesse.

Last year, the holiday sharing tree helped over 900 families and the salvation army gave out over $60,000 in cash assistance to those in need during the holiday season.

