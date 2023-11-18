MSU women’s soccer falls to Central Missouri in NCAA tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State soccer took on the University of Central Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

After a scoreless first half, Central Missouri put some offense together and defeated the Mavericks 2-0 to end their season.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.