MSU women’s soccer falls to Central Missouri in NCAA tournament

MSU's season ends after 2-0 loss to Central Missouri.
MSU's season ends after 2-0 loss to Central Missouri.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State soccer took on the University of Central Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

After a scoreless first half, Central Missouri put some offense together and defeated the Mavericks 2-0 to end their season.

