Springfield advances to the class A football state championship game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield tigers defeated the Mahnomen/Waubun thunderbirds in the class A semifinal game 36-12 Saturday morning.

Springfield will advance to the championship game for the second year in a row against a familiar foe Minneota. It’s a rematch of last years state championship game.

Last year Minneota defeated Springfield 38-21. These two teams will meet again Friday, November 24th at U.S. Bank Stadium kicking off at 10 a.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.