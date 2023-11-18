Your Photos
Springfield advances to the class A football state championship game

By Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield tigers defeated the Mahnomen/Waubun thunderbirds in the class A semifinal game 36-12 Saturday morning.

Springfield will advance to the championship game for the second year in a row against a familiar foe Minneota. It’s a rematch of last years state championship game.

Last year Minneota defeated Springfield 38-21. These two teams will meet again Friday, November 24th at U.S. Bank Stadium kicking off at 10 a.m.

