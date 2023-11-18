Your Photos
St. Peter High School: Indigenous Peoples’ Joy Day

The school says the event was about the acknowledgment the spirit and ongoing presence of Native American communities here in Minnesota.
By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This is a first of its kind. The school says the event was about the acknowledgment the spirit and ongoing presence of Native American communities here in Minnesota.

Sofia Martinez and Photojournalist Tony Peregrin take us to St. Peter.

Students in Mr. Schoenborn marketing class worked on the posters, graphic design, and media releases to spread the word.

Day 2 of Girls Swimming and Dive State Tournament