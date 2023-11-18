Stretch of Highway 14 to hold four-lane traffic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 12.5 mile-long stretch of road on Highway 14 will now hold four-lane traffic from New Ulm all the way to Rochester.

The construction started back in the spring of 2022 and it’s expected to open next week.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran high school sits along the highway, and school officials say the construction has left big impacts on school events and driving routes.

Most recently, MVL canceled its Veterans Day Recognition program due to construction along the highway and at the school.

School officials look forward to the highway reopening to get bus routes and families off of county roads.

”The only access to MVL, from basically anywhere for the last couple of months, has been down 561st avenue. And that hasn’t been a good option for us just because the road wasn’t built that way for that kind of traffic. But, by in large, we’ve been able to continue going as a school, even with the construction,” said Dr. Timothy Plath.

Along with the four-lane expansion, other hallmark improvements include building a bypass near Courtland and interchanges near county road 37, realigning the road by Courtland, and making safe intersections by MVL and New Ulm Quartzite Quarries.

”There’s a lot of people that have been very interested in the completion between here and Rochester in some cases since the 1950s. We’re really happy to finally, after two years, have this project completed- at least open to the traveling public,” said Todd Kjolstad.

Although the highway will open to traffic, there will still be construction presence until June.

MnDOT will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 21, on the new bridge in Courtland.

