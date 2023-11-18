Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school

By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an accident at an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary at about 2:22 p.m.

The girl was helping close a large metal gate when it fell on her, according to the sheriff’s office. She died at a local hospital.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, “This is a tragic event and we are all grieving.”

The district said counselors will be at the school Monday to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard
SpaceX’s gargantuan deep-space rocket system safely lifted off Saturday morning but ended...
SpaceX launches Starship in second test flight
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Most Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave as Israel strikes Gaza’s north and south
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas,...
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight