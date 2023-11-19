Four displaced following apartment fire near MSU campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four people are displaced following an apartment fire near the campus of Minnesota State University late Saturday night.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety was called minutes before midnight Saturday, November 18, 2023 to 100 E. Campus View Street.

According to a release, when fire crews arrived flames were coming out of a 2nd floor apartment window. All residents of the nine apartment complex were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

All residents were allowed to return to their apartments except for the four people who lived in the apartment where the fire occurred. They received help from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage is estimated at $125,000.

Mankato Public Safety, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, North Mankato Fire, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Red Cross all assisted in the response.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.