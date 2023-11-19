Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Four displaced following apartment fire near MSU campus

Mankato Public Safety warns residents of grease fire safety after incident last night
Mankato Public Safety warns residents of grease fire safety after incident last night
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four people are displaced following an apartment fire near the campus of Minnesota State University late Saturday night.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety was called minutes before midnight Saturday, November 18, 2023 to 100 E. Campus View Street.

According to a release, when fire crews arrived flames were coming out of a 2nd floor apartment window. All residents of the nine apartment complex were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

All residents were allowed to return to their apartments except for the four people who lived in the apartment where the fire occurred. They received help from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage is estimated at $125,000.

Mankato Public Safety, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, North Mankato Fire, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Red Cross all assisted in the response.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks

Latest News

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle pulled from Hiniker Pond appears to have...
Authorities: SUV intentionally submerged in Hiniker Pond
Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley listen to The Family Leader President/CEO Bob...
Three GOP presidential candidates discuss challenging pregnancies and loss while discussing faith at Iowa forum
The school says the event was about the acknowledgment the spirit and ongoing presence of...
St. Peter High School: Indigenous Peoples’ Joy Day
The Salvation Army and the Holiday Sharing Tree are giving back with their own efforts to help...
Giving for the holidays
A 12.5 mile-long stretch of road on Highway 14 will now hold four-lane traffic from New Ulm all...
Stretch of Highway 14 to hold four-lane traffic