Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Memphis police search for suspect after 4 female victims killed and 1 wounded in 3 linked shootings

Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate locations in Memphis, Tennessee, that left at least four people dead.(Source: Memphis Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot and killed four females and critically wounded a fifth at three separate locations during a deadly outbreak of domestic violence Friday night.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:22 p.m. on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined there had been two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, two women were dead and another was critically wounded, while a fifth woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, police said.

The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said they believe the same suspect was responsible for the shootings and began a search for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, the Memphis police said.

The exact times of the shootings at all the crime scenes were not immediately released in a police statement warning the public not to approach Christian, who was believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
AG Ellison joined an alliance of 49 attorneys general in announcing a settlement with payment...
AG Ellison reaches settlement over $2.3B in attempted unauthorized withdrawals

Latest News

Christine Sams says her dog, Lexi, detected she had skin cancer almost 10 years ago, but now,...
Dog that helped owner detect cancer now faces inoperable tumor
The suspect is facing felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS,...
Suspect pleads not guilty in Jewish protester's death after dueling rallies
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe
GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis