Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reported it found the truck of missing Goodhue County man Brad Nagel Sunday.

Law enforcement said the truck did not have Nagel in it, and that he is still missing. It said the investigation is ongoing.

Nagel was last heard from Wednesday, November 15, at 11:45 p.m. and was seen driving a 2005 Black Chevy Colorado with a Minnesota license plate DLB-549.

Nagel is 5′7, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials believe he was in the Diamond Bluff/Hager City area.

If you have any information on Brad Nagel, please call Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department at 651-385-3155.

Updates will also be made on the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.