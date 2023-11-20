Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Beyond Kato Living: Schmidt’s Bakery celebrates 100 years

We visited Schmidt’s Bakery in St. James, celebrating its 100th Birthday this year.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The latest find in our Beyond Kato Living series is motivated to keep a long-time family tradition going. We visited Schmidt’s Bakery in St. James, celebrating its 100th Birthday this year. One thing that has stayed the same over the century has been their recipes.

You can find Schmidts Bakery at 422 1st Avenue South in Saint James.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks

Latest News

Marigold Salon & Supply is here to talk about a variety of options for wigs and tons of other...
Wigs and more with Marigold Salon & Supply
Autum Stryker of Renville is in to talk about how she sells coloring books to heal and inspire...
Coloring books to inspire all
We visited Schmidt’s Bakery in St. James, celebrating its 100th Birthday this year.
Beyond Kato Living: Schmidt’s Bakery celebrates 100 years
Marigold Salon & Supply is here to talk about a variety of options for wigs and tons of other...
Wigs and more with Marigold Salon & Supply