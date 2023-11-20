Beyond Kato Living: Schmidt’s Bakery celebrates 100 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The latest find in our Beyond Kato Living series is motivated to keep a long-time family tradition going. We visited Schmidt’s Bakery in St. James, celebrating its 100th Birthday this year. One thing that has stayed the same over the century has been their recipes.

You can find Schmidts Bakery at 422 1st Avenue South in Saint James.

