Blue Earth County to host Long-Range Transportation Plan open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For motorists excited about new transportation plans, or just wanting an update on long-range transportation projects, Blue Earth County has it covered

Blue Earth County residents and stakeholders are invited to an in-person open house on Tues., Nov. 21, to learn more about the Blue Earth County Long Range Transportation Plan Update.

The County is hoping to create a collaborative effort between residents and stakeholders to develop a vision of the future, when it comes to county roads, sidewalks, trails, and bridges.

Attendees will get to meet with staff to discuss ongoing progress, watch an informational presentation. In addition, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback on the plan and its priorities.

Materials will include a draft Local Option Sales Tax renewal projects list.

The event will run from 4:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Public Works Building, located at 35 Map Dr., in Mankato.

For more information or questions on the open house, please call Blue Earth County Public Works at 507-304-4025.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.