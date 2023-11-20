Your Photos
A cold but easy travelin’ holiday weekend

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Travel will be a breeze, weather-wise at least, through the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend. You will, however, need your warm winter coat because it is going to get cold. We still have a couple of above-average days to enjoy before that happens. That includes one more day in the 50s on Wednesday. After that, it’s going to get much colder with highs only reaching the low 30s through the entire holiday weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with off and on showers and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a bit breezy with high temps in the upper thirties to low 40s. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Locations south and west of Mankato could climb into the mid 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

Take your hat and gloves when you leave on Wednesday, because after Wednesday the cold air will arrive and it’s going to stick around. Thanksgiving Day through Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens. The good news is that we will remain dry with no weather-related travel issues expected through the weekend. We are keeping an eye on the possibility that a system could bring some minor precipitation late Sunday night into Monday of next week, but at this point, that doesn’t look to be a big concern. Stay with us; our weather team will be closely watching the holiday weekend weather and will provide updates as we get closer.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

