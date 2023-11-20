Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County

A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges over the weekend.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges over the weekend.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said five drug-related warrants were executed in the 200 block of S Walnut Street and300 block of E Plum Street in West Union, and the 5000 block of Great River Road in Clermont, and the 100 block of 1st Avenue NE in Waucoma on Friday and Saturday.

During the search warrant, officials said they found one pound of marijuana, including THC oils and edibles, along with multiple grams of methamphetamine, numerous types of pills.

Additionally, law enforcement said they seized drug paraphernalia and 22 firearms, including rifles, shotguns and pistols.

The following people have been arrested in connection to this drug bust on numerous charges:

  • Bryan Rear, 41, of West Union
  • Joseph Timothy John Wellman, 43, of Fayette
  • Judith Ann Green, 52, of Postville
  • Tina Marie Schuler, 45, of West Union
  • Tina Opitz, 47, of West Union
  • Nicole Alissa Kleppe, 42, of Waucoma
  • Kylee Kay Lickiss, 20, of Westgate
  • A 17-year-old from Waucoma
  • A 16-year-old from Waucoma

Law enforcement said additional charges are pending in this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks

Latest News

FILE - The City of New Ulm is gearing up for a big day for small businesses! Small Business...
New Ulm to hold Small Business Saturday
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd
The Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra's reach spans a nine-county area, and leaders say...
Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra plays final fall session
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 11/20/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 11/20/23