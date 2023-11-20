Fatal collision on Hwy 7 claims two lives

GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision in McLeod County on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 34-year-old Chad Michael Guzinski of Mayer was driving eastbound on Highway 7.

68-year-old Thomas Francis Burns of Watertown, SD, was traveling westbound when both vehicles collided near the intersection of Hwy 7 and Kale Avenue.

One passenger in each vehicle was taken to the hospital with what officials say are life-threatening injuries.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.