Fatal collision on Hwy 7 claims two lives

By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision in McLeod County on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 34-year-old Chad Michael Guzinski of Mayer was driving eastbound on Highway 7.

68-year-old Thomas Francis Burns of Watertown, SD, was traveling westbound when both vehicles collided near the intersection of Hwy 7 and Kale Avenue.

One passenger in each vehicle was taken to the hospital with what officials say are life-threatening injuries.

