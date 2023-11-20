Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra plays final fall session

MAYSO's reach spans a nine-county area and its concert series aims to bring musical performance opportunities to communities that some ordinarily wouldn’t have.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra (MAYSO) completed its fall session with multiple concerts this weekend.

The weekend started with a concert at Maple River High School, and finished at Mankato East.

The orchestra’s reach spans a nine-county area, and leaders say that concert series like these aim to bring musical opportunities to communities that otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to perform in an orchestra.

“The outstate part of Minnesota is underserved compared to the metro area,” said David Stordalen of MAYSO. “And so one of the goals with the Culture Heritage Fund is to get some of that money out into our areas here and into the rural areas.”

The orchestra is largely funded by the Culture Heritage Fund through the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.

The program serves kids from 15 communities among Mankato and surrounding areas.

This weekend’s concerts were the culmination of nine weeks of preparation, with kids only being able to rehearse for one hour each Sunday, and orchestra leaders say that they couldn’t be happier with the results of the work that each student put in throughout the entire season.

“We do have a very short amount of time to prepare our concerts when compared to school programs, and so they’re working between our rehearsals, at home, preparing,” said Mark Wamma of MAYSO. “And I think they’ve done a wonderful job every time we have a performance.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks

Latest News

Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 11/20/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 11/20/23
The Greater Mankato Area United Way hosted their 10th Annual Reading Festival for pre-K-3rd...
Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts 10th Annual Reading Festival
According to the MSP, 34-year-old Chad Michael Guzinski of Mayer was driving east on Hwy 7....
Fatal collision on Hwy 7 claims two lives
Two drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision in McLeod County on Saturday.
Fatal collision on Hwy 7 claims two lives
The Greater Mankato Area United Way hosted their 10th Annual Reading Festival for pre-K-3rd...
Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts 10th Annual Reading Festival