MSU presents 2023 Fall Dance Concert

By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Performing Arts is putting on their 2023 Fall Dance Concert Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in the Ted Paul Theatre, which is located in the Earley Center for Performing Arts. The Student Dance Showcase will take place Dec. 3 in the same location.

The performances are full-length concerts featuring 39 student performers. The Fall Dance Concert will include four pieces choreographed by faculty, two pieces choreographed by guest artists, and two pieces choreographed by students. The Student Dance Showcase is choreographed, designed, produced and performed by students.

The 2023 Fall Dance Concert is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 and at 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 2. The Student Dance Showcase is on Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 regular price, $9 for seniors ages 65 and older, children under 16 and groups of 15 or more; and $5 for MNSU students for the Fall Dance Concert.

Tickets for the Student Showcase are $5 and available at the door.

The Box Office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center, or buy single tickets online at MSUDance.com. Call the Box Office at 507-389-6661.

