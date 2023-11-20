Your Photos
New Ulm to hold Small Business Saturday

FILE - The City of New Ulm is gearing up for a big day for small businesses! Small Business Saturday will take place on Nov. 25.(KEYC News 12)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of New Ulm is gearing up for a big day for small businesses!

Small Business Saturday will take place on Nov. 25.

The day-long event aims to highlight and celebrate New Ulm’s local small businesses.

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce, partnered with the Small Business Owners Group, will be putting together a flyer/list of businesses who are participating in Small Business Saturday by offering a deal or incentive for local shoppers.

The Grinch will also be making an appearance at a few participating businesses, between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce has a membership of 340+ businesses including New Ulm’s largest employers, retailers, professional services, and interested individuals.

The list of participating businesses will be available online and on social media. A flyer will also be inserted into The Journal.  For additional information, the Chamber of Commerce is available to be reached by email, or call (507) 233-4300.

