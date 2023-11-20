Seasonable temperatures to start the week

After the special treatment of beautiful weather this weekend, we’re snapping back to reality this week.

We’re starting the week off with near-normal temperatures with highs in the 40s through Wednesday. We’re also seeing some rainy conditions Monday and into the first part of Tuesday. With this, a few showers on and off are possible, but we won’t be seeing measurable rainfall totals. Late tonight, temperatures fall into the lower 30s, so a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain, but we aren’t expecting widespread snow showers.

Tuesday will start out a bit gloomy before we have a better chance of some sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will cool slightly compared to Monday, before warming back to the upper 40s Wednesday.

Wind speeds will be a bit breezy Tuesday with sustained winds around 20mph expected. Gusts could be up to 25-30mph. Winds will return back to normal Wednesday.

On Thanksgiving, we will see temperatures fall below average into the teens and 30s. These cooler conditions will continue into the weekend and even into next week. After the showers Monday, we are not expecting active weather for the rest of the week as of now.

